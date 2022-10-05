Stock market holiday today as NSE, BSE closed on Dussehra2 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 07:40 AM IST
- Stock market trading holidays in 2022 on BSE and NSE will also be on October 24th, and 26th, and lastly on November 8th
Listen to this article
The Indian stock market will be closed on Wednesday on the account of Dussehra festival, therefore, there will be no trading activity today. As per the information available on the official BSE website, trading on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for entire session on Wednesday i.e. October 5, 2022.