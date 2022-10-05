The Indian stock market will be closed on Wednesday on the account of Dussehra festival, therefore, there will be no trading activity today. As per the information available on the official BSE website, trading on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for entire session on Wednesday i.e. October 5, 2022.

As per the list of stock market holidays for 2022 on the official website of BSE, there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today. Meanwhile, trading in Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended today. In Commodity segment, trading at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed in first half on all three stock market holidays whereas trading will take place in second half from 5 pm (evening session) on 5th October.

Trading holidays in 2022 on BSE and NSE will also be on October 24th, and 26th, and lastly on November 8th. As per the details available on BSE website, "There will be no action in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment" on the stock market holidays.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back on Tuesday, led by a sharp rebound in global indices, to close over 2% higher on buying in banking, metal and IT shares amid positive trends in global equity markets.

The BSE Sensex spurted 1,276 points to settle at 58,065 whereas the Nifty rallied 2% to end at 17,274. Meanwhile, Nifty bank index rose 2.8%, while the metals index and IT index surged 3.1% and 2.9%, respectively.

Foreign institutional investors turned buyers after remaining net sellers in the recent past and bought shares worth ₹1,344.63 crore on Tuesday, according to data available with BSE. FPIs, who remained net sellers of equity since 14 September, have turned net buyers since Monday.

On the other hand, the Indian rupee appreciated by 20 paise to end at 81.62 against the US dollar on Tuesday as heavy buying in domestic equities and weakness in the greenback strengthened investor sentiment. However, rising crude prices in the international market capped the domestic currency's gain.