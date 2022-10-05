Stock market holiday today as NSE, BSE closed on Dussehra

As per the list of stock market holidays for 2022 on the official website of BSE, there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today. Meanwhile, trading in Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended today. In Commodity segment, trading at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed in first half on all three stock market holidays whereas trading will take place in second half from 5 pm (evening session) on 5th October.