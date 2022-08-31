The Indian stock market will be closed on Wednesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, therefore, there will be no trading activity today. As per the information available on the official BSE website, trading on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for entire session on Wednesday i.e. 31st August 2022.

As per the list of stock market holidays for 2022 on the official website of BSE, there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today. Meanwhile, trading in Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended today. In Commodity segment, trading will remain suspended in both morning and evening session. Trading holidays in 2022 on BSE and NSE will also be on October 5th, 24th, and 26th, and lastly on November 8th.

Benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty soared over 2.5% to log their best single-day gain in more than three months on Tuesday driven by value buying in banking, IT and oil stocks amid mixed global cues. The BSE Sensex jumped 1,564 points to settle at 59,537 while the Nifty spurted 2.58% to close at 17,759. The indexes ended higher for a second straight month, gaining over 3%. The Nifty 50 index also ended at its highest ever monthly close on charts.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 1.97% and smallcap index climbed 1.4%. The Nifty bank index rose 3.3%, while the finance index gained 3.4%.

Meanwhile, the rupee rebounded by 39 paise to close at a nearly two-week high of 79.52 against the US dollar on Tuesday, supported by foreign fund inflows and a correction in crude oil prices. The US dollar retreating from the 20-year high levels against a basket of world currencies also supported the local unit.

Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday, buying shares worth ₹4,165.86 crore, as per exchange data.