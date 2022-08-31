Stock market holiday today as NSE, BSE closed on Ganesh Chaturthi2 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 08:22 AM IST
- There will be no trading activity on Wednesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi
The Indian stock market will be closed on Wednesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, therefore, there will be no trading activity today. As per the information available on the official BSE website, trading on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for entire session on Wednesday i.e. 31st August 2022.