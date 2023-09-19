The Indian stock market will be closed on Tuesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, therefore, there will be no trading activity today. As per the list of stock market holidays 2023 available on the BSE website — bseindia.com, trading on NSE and BSE will remain closed on Tuesday for the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023.

So, trading in equity Segment, equity derivative segment, and SLB segment will remain closed on Tuesday. In fact, as per the full list of the market holidays for 2023, there will be no action in the currency-derivating segment as well. Trading in the commodity derivatives segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) will also be affected due to the Ganesh Chaturthi festival falling on Tuesday. Trading in the commodity derivative segment during the morning shift from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM will remain closed but it will resume at 5:00 PM for the evening session. So, trading in the commodity segment will remain suspended from morning 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM but it will remain open from 5:00 PM to 11:30 PM.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is the only stock market holiday falling in September 2023. The next stock market holiday falls on 2nd October 2023 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. The last stock market holiday was on 15th August 2023 for the Independence Day celebration across the nation.

How to check the list of stock market holidays

Login at the BSE website — bseindia.com, look at the top of the home page, and click on trading holidays in the dark blue strip (second from the top).

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is one of India's most cherished and widely observed festivals, especially in Maharashtra. This year the ten-day auspicious Hindu festival will be observed from 19 September-28 September. Ganesh is considered the god of wisdom, knowledge, prosperity, and happiness.

BSE Sensex closed at a lifetime high of 67,838.63 after 11 straight days of gains while Nifty settled at a record 20,192.35 on Friday following positive macro data.