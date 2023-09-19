Stock market holiday today as NSE, BSE closed on Ganesh Chaturthi 20231 min read 19 Sep 2023, 06:36 AM IST
Indian stock market closed for Ganesh Chaturthi; trading suspended in various segments
The Indian stock market will be closed on Tuesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, therefore, there will be no trading activity today. As per the list of stock market holidays 2023 available on the BSE website — bseindia.com, trading on NSE and BSE will remain closed on Tuesday for the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started