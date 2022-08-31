Stock market holiday today as NSE, BSE closed on Ganesh Chaturthi

As per the list of stock market holidays for 2022 on the official website of BSE, there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today. Meanwhile, trading in Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended today. In Commodity segment, trading will remain suspended in both morning and evening session. Trading holidays in 2022 on BSE and NSE will also be on October 5th, 24th, and 26th, and lastly on November 8th.