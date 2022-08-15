The Indian stock market will be closed on Monday on account of Independence Day, therefore, there will be no trading activity today. As per the information available on the official BSE website, trading on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for entire session on Monday i.e. 15th August 2022 as India is celebrating the completion of 75 years of independence.

As per the list of holidays 2022 on the official website of BSE, there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today. Meanwhile, trading in Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended today. In Commodity segment, trading will remain suspended in both morning and evening session.

Notably, while the market will be open on Tuesday for trading, however, the depositories will be closed on this day on account of Parsi New Year. Therefore, there is a settlement holiday on August 16, 2022 due to Parsi New Year. A settlement holiday delays the execution of a transaction in stocks by one day.

August will see another stock market holiday falling on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 on account of trading holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi, therefore, trading at NSE and BSE will remain suspended on August 31 for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Trading holidays in 2022 on BSE and NSE will also be on October 5th, 24th, and 26th, and lastly on November 8th.

Indices extended gains as benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 130 points while Nifty extended gains for a fifth straight session in a range-bound trade on Friday as oil and gas, metal and power shares advanced in trade.

Recovering from its early losses, the 30-share BSE index ended 130 points higher at 59,462 whereas NSE Nifty advanced 0.2% to close at 17,698. The key indices also registered their fourth straight week of gains as Sensex rose by 1,074 per cent or 1.8% and Nifty by 300 points or 1.9% on weekly basis.

The Indian rupee ended lower on Friday to post a weekly loss, as a likely one-time dollar outflow dragged the currency as against stronger Asian peers that gained from softening U.S. inflation data.