Stock market holiday today as NSE, BSE closed on Independence Day

The Indian stock market will be closed on Monday on account of Independence Day, therefore, there will be no trading activity today. As per the information available on the official BSE website, trading on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed for entire session on Monday i.e. 15th August 2022 as India is celebrating the completion of 75 years of independence.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}