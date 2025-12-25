Stock Market Holiday Today: BSE, NSE, MCX shut for Christmas, marking the final trading holiday of 2025

Indian stock markets will remain closed today, December 25, as trading across domestic exchanges remains suspended on account of Christmas, marking the final market holiday of the year.

According to the official holiday calendar released by the exchanges, both benchmark bourses — BSE and the National Stock Exchange — will remain closed for the entire trading day, with normal operations set to resume on Friday, December 26, 2025. Rupee trading will also be shut for the day.

This closure represents the only stock market holiday in December and effectively draws the curtain on trading holidays for the calendar year. Alongside equities, activity on the commodity front will also be partially impacted. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain shut during the morning session, but trading will resume later in the day, with the evening session opening from 5 pm onwards.

According to the 2025 stock market holiday calendar issued earlier this year, Indian exchanges had scheduled a total of 14 trading holidays. With the Christmas break now underway, the next market closure will fall in the upcoming year. As per the 2026 holiday calendar, Indian stock markets will next remain closed on January 26, 2026, on account of Republic Day.

Indian stock market on December 24 The holiday comes a day after domestic benchmarks closed marginally lower in the absence of fresh triggers and amid cautious sentiment. On Wednesday, December 24, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended in the red, weighed down by profit booking in select heavyweight stocks, including Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank, even as global cues remained mixed.

The Sensex slipped 116 points, or 0.14%, to close at 85,408.70, while the Nifty 50 declined 35 points, or 0.13%, to settle at 26,142.10. Broader markets also witnessed pressure, with the BSE Midcap index falling 0.37% and the Smallcap index ending 0.14% lower.

Market participants remained cautious amid a lack of fresh domestic triggers, with investors continuing to book profits on rallies. Analysts said this trend is expected to persist until December quarter earnings announcements begin. At the same time, attention remains firmly on India–US trade negotiations and broader global developments, which are influencing near-term sentiment.

“Indian equities moved largely sideways in a holiday-shortened week, with trading volumes remaining subdued as the year draws to a close—a trend mirrored across broader Asian markets. On the global front, stronger-than-expected US GDP data points to economic resilience, although rising unemployment has tempered optimism,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments.

Sectorally, barring Nifty Media, which rose 0.44%, Realty, up 0.17%, and Metal, which gained 0.15%, all other sectoral indices closed lower. Nifty Oil and Gas declined 0.76%, while Pharma and IT indices both fell 0.51%. The Nifty Bank index slipped 0.20% to settle at 59,183.60.

Technical View From a technical standpoint, analysts flagged continued consolidation in the benchmark index. “The Nifty index began the day on a flat note, witnessed range-bound consolidation, and eventually settled on a negative note at 26,142. Technically, on the daily chart, Nifty formed a shooting star candle, reflecting selling pressure at higher levels,” said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivative Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates.

Yedve added that the next major hurdle for the index was placed in the 26,250–26,325 zone, while immediate support was seen near 26,050, followed by 25,990, where the bullish gap support is positioned. He noted that the Nifty is likely to consolidate within the 25,990–26,325 range in the short term, advising traders to maintain a stock-specific approach.

With markets shut today, investors will look to global cues and emerging developments when trading resumes on Friday, even as the year-end lull continues to keep volumes and volatility in check.