Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Stock market holiday: India equity and commodities market will remain closed on Wednesday, 2025 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi as it is a state holiday in Maharashtra. Since, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) are based in the capital of Maharashtra, they are expected to celebrate the state holiday.

Trading across BSE and NSE will be halted for the day. This includes all segments – equity segment, equity derivative segment, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segment. The usual trading will resume on Thursday, August 28, 2025.



This mid-week holiday marks the second stock market holiday of the month after the markets were shut on August 15, 2025 in observance of the country's 79th Independence Day.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 date The ten-day-long celebration of the holy festival Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will begin on Wednesday, which means the main celebrations and idol installations will largely take place on August 27 during the auspicious muhurat. Check the muhurat for your city:

New Delhi: 11:05 AM to 01:40 PM

Mumbai: 11:01 AM to 1:40 PM

Chennai: 10:56 AM to 01:25 PM

Pune: 11:21 AM to 01:51 PM. According to Drikpanchang, Ganesh Chaturthi this year will be celebrated on August 27, 2025, Wednesday and it will culminate with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Commodities trading Trading in the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will only remain closed during the morning shift, which is from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The trading activity will resume at 5:00 PM on Wednesday after Tuesday's usual closing time.

Stock market holidays 2025 After Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, five more stock market holidays will fall this year. Three will fall in October, and one each in November and December. Here's the full list:

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra: October 2, 2025 Diwali Laxmi Pujan: October, 21 2025 Diwali Balipratipada: October 22, 2025 Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev: November 5, 2025 Christmas: December 25, 2025 Even though October 21, 2025 is a trading holiday for Diwali Laxmi Pujan, like every year the exchanges will hold a special Muhurat Trading session on the occasion, symbolizing prosperity and news beginnings in line with the festive spirit. The timings will be announced later through a circular.

Markets are open from Monday to Friday, with regular trading hours between 9:15 am and 3:30 pm. A pre-opening session is conducted from 9 am to 9:15 am, allowing the investors to place buy and sell orders prior to the markets opening for regular trading. Trading remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Meanwhile, Banks in multiple cities will also remain closed on August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi, as per RBI holiday calendar list.