Stock market holiday tomorrow on Dussehra: Are BSE, NSE open or closed for trading on Tuesday 20 Oct? Check calendar

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remained closed on Tuesday, 20 October, on the account of Dussehra. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have listed the festival as a trading holiday in their 2026 calendar.

Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil and is observed as a major festival across India

Trading in the equity and equity derivatives segments will remain suspended for the day. Currency market trading will also be closed, and normal trading across the stock market is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, October 21

Trading in the securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segment will remain suspended on Tuesday, October 20, for Dussehra.

Meanwhile, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will remain closed during the morning session but is scheduled to resume trading in the evening session, allowing commodity market participants to trade after the festival break.

Stock market holiday calendar 2026: What are the next holidays? The Dussehra market holiday on 20 October is followed by three more scheduled stock market holidays in 2026, according to the NSE calendar.

The NSE and BSE will remain closed on Tuesday, November 10, for Diwali-Balipratipada, followed by another holiday on Tuesday, November 24, for Guru Nanak Jayanti. The final scheduled stock market holiday of the year will be on Friday, December 25, on account of Christmas.

Date Holiday 20 October Dusshera 10 November Diwali/Balipratipada 24 November Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 25 December Christmas

The exchanges have also scheduled a special Muhurat Trading session for Diwali Laxmi Pujan on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The exact timings are to be announced separately.

Stock market update Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recovered most of their initial losses on Monday, supported by buying in State Bank of India and Reliance Industries, along with fresh foreign fund inflows. However, losses in Axis Bank and HDFC Bank limited the recovery.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 470.50 points to 74,318 in early trading, while the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 147.10 points to 22,999.05.

Both indices subsequently pared most of their losses. The Sensex was trading 46.49 points lower at 74,682.78, while the Nifty was down 14.55 points at 23,131.60.