Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on Tuesday, 24 November on the account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. This means trading on both exchanges - BSE and NSE - will be suspended tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the country's largest commodity exchange, will suspend trading during the morning session, from 9 am to 5 pm. However, trading will resume in the evening session between 5 pm and 11:30 pm, as per the exchange's website.

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The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), on the other hand, will remain closed for the entire trading day on Tuesday.

Stock market holidays in 2026 The November 24 holiday will be the second-last stock market holiday of 2026. The final trading holiday of the year will be observed on December 25 on account of Christmas. Following the November 24 closure, the BSE and NSE will next remain shut on December 25.

Of the 16 scheduled stock market holidays in 2026, 14 have already been observed. The exchanges remained closed twice in April, on April 3 for Good Friday and April 14 for Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti.

Other market holidays included May 1 for Maharashtra Day, May 28 for Bakri Id, June 26 for Muharram and September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi. In October, trading was suspended on October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and October 20 for Dussehra. The most recent holiday was observed on November 10 for Diwali.

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Stock market update today Benchmark indices witnessed a sharp sell-off on Monday, with the Sensex crashing nearly 1,484 points to record its steepest single-day fall in over four months. The Nifty also ended below the 25,350 mark as intense profit booking in banking, financial and metal stocks wiped out gains from the previous two sessions.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 1,483.72 points, or 1.77%, to close at 82,435.99. Despite opening on a positive note, the index failed to hold on to its early gains and extended losses during the session, falling as much as 1,523.83 points, or 1.81%, to hit an intraday low of 82,395.88. The 50-share NSE Nifty also declined 450.95 points, or 1.75%, to settle at 25,349.65, marking its biggest single-day drop since July 8.

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Market sentiment remained under pressure amid a broad-based sell-off across global markets, particularly in US and Asian technology stocks. Concerns surrounding elevated valuations of artificial intelligence (AI)-related companies weighed on investor confidence, analysts said. Banking stocks were among the biggest laggards, with Axis Bank falling 3.95%, ICICI Bank declining 3.39%, HDFC Bank losing 3.22%, SBI shedding 2.91% and Kotak Mahindra Bank dropping 2.52%.

Also Read | Manic Monday for Bank Nifty as index crashes over 2000 points — worst hit shares

However, IT stocks bucked the broader market weakness and ended in positive territory. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led the gains, rising 3.47%, followed by Tech Mahindra (2.13%), HCL Technologies (1.94%) and Infosys (0.70%). Titan and ITC also managed to close higher, gaining 1.33% and 0.74%, respectively.

“Today, the benchmark indices witnessed profit booking at higher levels. The Nifty ended 451 points lower, while the Sensex was down by 1,484 points. Among sectors, the Metal, PSU Bank, and Bank Nifty indices shed over 3 percent, whereas despite weak market sentiment, the IT index rallied 1.60 percent. Technically, after a positive opening, the market consistently faced selling pressure at higher levels. From the day's highest level, the market shed over 640/2,250 points. On the daily charts, it has formed a long bearish candle, indicating further correction from the current levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.