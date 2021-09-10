Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Stock market holiday: Trading at BSE, NSE to remain closed today

Stock market holiday: Trading at BSE, NSE to remain closed today

1 min read . 05:58 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Stock market holiday: According to the list of stock market holidays 2021 available at the official BSE website — bseindia.com — there will be no action in equity, derivative and SLB segment.

Stock market holiday: On account of Ganesh Chaturthi festival being celebrated across nation, trading at BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed today. According to the list of stock market holidays 2021 available at the official BSE website — bseindia.com — there will be no action in equity, derivative and SLB segment. Those who work at stock market will have an extended week off as stock market remains closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Trading at Commodity segment will remain suspended in the morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM but it will remain open in the evening session from 5:00 PM.

Ganesh Chaturthi is the only stock market holiday falling in the month of September as next holiday falls on 15th October 2021 for Dussehra festival followed by Diwali festival falling on 4th November 2021.

See full list of stock market holidays 2021 below

Source: BSE website
Trading at both NSE and BSE will remain suspended today after a gap of less than a month as previous stock market holiday had fallen on 19th August 2021 for Muharram.

The Indian stock market was closed for maximum days in April this year, when trading at BSE and NSE remained suspended on 2nd April for Good Friday, 14 April for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and 21st April for Ram Navami celebration.

