Stock market holiday: Major stock markets around the world will remain closed on Thursday, December 26, amid festive season. Most markets in Asia and Europe will remain shut, a day after the Christmas holiday.

In Asia-Pacific, stock markets in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong are closed for the Boxing Day holiday on December 26. Indonesian markets are shut for Christmas holiday today. Markets were also shut on December 25 for Christmas.

Meanwhile, other major Asian markets such as Japan, South Korea and Indian stock markets are open for trading today.

Europe Markets A slew of European markets are also closed on Thursday on account of Boxing Day holiday.

Germany and France markets are shut as well as the stock market in the UK is also closed for a holiday today.

US Stock Market US stock markets are open today and will operate as usual until the New Year holiday in January. Trading activity on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) was closed on December 25 on account of Christmas celebrations in the world's largest economy.

The US stock exchanges operated for a half-day session on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, closing early at 1:00 p.m. EST in observance of Christmas Eve. Similarly, the U.S. bond market also concluded trading early, closing at 2:00 p.m. on the same day ahead of the Christmas holiday. The next scheduled US stock market holiday is on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, in observance of New Year’s Day. Additionally, trading activities on Wall Street will end early with a half-day session on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, preceding the New Year holiday.

Indian Stock Market Indian stock market is open for trading today, December 26. Trading on both the major stock exchanges BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is open for normal hours.