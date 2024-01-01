Stock market holiday: US, Europe, Asian markets to remain closed today for New Year’s Day
The US stock market, most of the European and Asian stock markets will remain closed today on New Year’s Day. Markets in the UK will also have trading holiday today.
Stock market holiday: January 1, 2024, will be celebrated as the New Year’s Day and most of the global stock markets will remain closed. This New Year’s Day falls on a Monday, but there will be no trading activity in most of the markets around the globe as it will be a stock market holiday today. However, the Indian stock market will remain open on January 1, 2024, the New Year’s Day.
