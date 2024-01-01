Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market holiday: US, Europe, Asian markets to remain closed today for New Year’s Day

Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

  • The US stock market, most of the European and Asian stock markets will remain closed today on New Year’s Day. Markets in the UK will also have trading holiday today.

Stock market holiday: January 1, 2024, will be celebrated as the New Year’s Day and most of the global stock markets will remain closed. This New Year’s Day falls on a Monday, but there will be no trading activity in most of the markets around the globe as it will be a stock market holiday today. However, the Indian stock market will remain open on January 1, 2024, the New Year’s Day.

New Year’s Day is the first day of the year in the modern Gregorian calendar. It is celebrated to welcome in the new calendar year. Most global stock markets will resume trading on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

The US stock market will remain closed today on New Year’s Day. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will be closed as it is a stock market holiday today.

Also Read: Stock market holiday 2024: Check days, dates, and trading holidays in the new year

Meanwhile, most of Europe and Asia will also have a market holiday today.

Among European markets that will remain closed today on account of New Year’s Day include that of France, Germany and Italy. Asian markets, including China, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea are also shut today. Stock market in the UK will also have trading holiday today.

The normal trading hours in these stock markets will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

In the year 2023, all three indices on Wall Street posted double-digit growth. The Indian stock market also saw a stellar rally during the year. The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 gained around 20% in 2023.

