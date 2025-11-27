Stock market holiday: US stock market to remain closed today due to Thanksgiving Day

Stock market holiday: The US stock market has been witnessing a rally since the past four consecutive trading sessions. The benchmark indices, Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq, rallied on Wednesday, and investors now watch out for further trends on Wall Street. However, the United States will see a national holiday on Thursday, 27 November 2025, on account of Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November, and it is a national holiday in the US. Thanksgiving also marks the beginning of the holiday season in the United States. Investors in the US stock market must know whether the markets are open or closed today on Thanksgiving day.

According to the stock market holiday list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the US stock market will remain closed on Thursday, 27 November 2025, on the account of Thanksgiving holiday. The NYSE and Nasdaq have listed Thanksgiving Day as a full market holiday every year.

Therefore, no trading will take place on US stock exchanges - NYSE and Nasdaq. There will also be no ETFs and no options trading. The US bon markets are also closed for a trading holiday on November 27.

Trading on Wall Street will reopen on Friday, 28 November 2025, for a shorter trading session on account of Black Friday, which comes on the first Friday after Thanksgiving. The US stock market will be open on Friday from 8:00 pm to 12:30 am IST (next day).

Wall Street Rally US stock market extended its rally on Wednesday, led by tech stocks and the increasing probability of a December interest rate cut from the US Federal Reserve. All three major US stock indexes notched their fourth consecutive daily gains on November 26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 314.67 points, or 0.67%, to 47,427.12, while the S&P 500 rallied 46.73 points, or 0.69%, to 6,812.61. The Nasdaq Composite closed 189.10 points, or 0.82%, higher at 23,214.69.