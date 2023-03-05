Stock market holiday: When trading will be closed for the Holi festival. March 7 or 8?2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 01:47 PM IST
- On March 7th, the trading will be closed for equity, equity derivative, and the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segment on both BSE and NSE. Also, Sebi has notified March 7th as the date for the Holi holiday on its website.
