Stock market holiday: Why is Indian share market shut tomorrow?
Other than May 20, the market was closed on May 1 this month due to Maharashtra Day, commemorating the establishment of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be observing a significant closure on May 20. This is due to the fifth voting phase for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Mumbai, marking the second holiday of the month. The closure is in line with the seven-phase election, as all six seats in the city are set for polling.
