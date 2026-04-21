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Stock market holiday: Why is the Israeli stock market closed today?

Israel’s Memorial Day begins at sundown on April 20, marked by ceremonies, a nationwide siren, and restricted public activities. It will transition into Independence Day festivities, including fireworks and parades.

Livemint
Published21 Apr 2026, 01:16 PM IST
TASE indices like the TA-35 rallied over 2% in one month and has jumped 40% over the past six months.
TASE indices like the TA-35 rallied over 2% in one month and has jumped 40% over the past six months.(Image: Pixabay)

Israel stock market is closed for trading today, April 21, Tuesday, for Memorial Day (Yom HaZikaron). Trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) will also remain halted tomorrow, April 22, for Independence Day (Yom Ha’atzmaut).

This annual observance honors fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism before celebrating the nation’s founding in 1948.

Israel’s Memorial Day begins at sundown on April 20, marked by ceremonies, a nationwide siren, and restricted public activities. It will transition into Independence Day festivities, including fireworks and parades.

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The Israel stock market holiday calendar lists April 21 and 22 as trading holidays. The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange traditionally shuts down for these two back-to-back holidays. Normal trading will resume on Thursday, April 23.

Iran War Impact on Israel Stock Market

Israel’s stock market has shown resilience amid geopolitical tensions. TASE indices like the TA-35 rallied over 2% in one month and has jumped 40% over the past six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the index is up 20%, while it has surged 80% in one year.

On Monday, Israel stock market ended higher, led by gains in the Technology and Communication stocks. At the close in Tel Aviv, the TA 35 rose 0.53%.

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