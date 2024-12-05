Stock market holiday: The Maharashtra government has declared Friday, December 6, a local holiday for Mumbai and suburban areas in honour of Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024. The public holiday has raised questions about whether trading activities at the stock exchanges Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Exchange (NSE) will also be impacted on December 6.

However, according to the official market holiday calendar, the Indian stock market will not be closed on December 6, and trading activity will continue as usual on the frontline benchmarks. Similarly, the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment will also be open for business as usual.

The state government issued a notification which said that a local holiday has been declared for the state government and semi-government offices in Mumbai and suburban areas.