Stock market holiday: The Maharashtra government has declared Friday, December 6, a local holiday for Mumbai and suburban areas in honour of Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024. The public holiday has raised questions about whether trading activities at the stock exchanges Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Exchange (NSE) will also be impacted on December 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, according to the official market holiday calendar, the Indian stock market will not be closed on December 6, and trading activity will continue as usual on the frontline benchmarks. Similarly, the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment will also be open for business as usual.

Trading at Currency Derivatives Segments will remain open in the Indian stock market. Trading will remain open in the commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments. This means there will be usual trading action on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) and the NCDEX (National Commodity Exchange) between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM on Friday, December 6, 2024.

Stock market holidays in 2024 According to the list of stock market holidays in 2024, the Indian stock market was closed on November 1, 2024 on account of Diwali. The special one-hour Muhurat trading session was held on November 1 between 6:00-7:10 pm to mark the beginning of the new Hindu calendar. The market was also closed on November 15 for trading activity on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

On November 20, the Indian stock market was closed for the Assembly Elections in Maharashtra. Hence, there was no trading activity in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segments. The MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) and the NCDEX (National Commodity Exchange) were also shut for trading on November 20 on account of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. According to the stock exchanges, there will be one stock market holiday, which will fall on Christmas, December 25.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas in Maharashtra The state government issued a notification on December 4 declaring a local holiday for the state government and semi-government offices in Mumbai and suburban areas. This is the third such local holiday the government has declared after Dahi Handi and Ganesh Visarjan. All public and private banks in the state, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will function as usual on Friday.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas pays tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary. This year marks the 67th anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar's death. On December 6, people in large numbers are expected to come to pay homage to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 68th death anniversary at Chaityabhoomi, where Ambedkar was cremated. It is located at Shivaji Park, less than 2 km from the Dadar station.