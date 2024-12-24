Stock market holiday: Domestic stock exchanges—the BSE and the NSE—will remain closed on Wednesday, December 25, for trading activities on account of Christmas 2024. The stock market, as well as the currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments, will be closed for trading on Wednesday.

In 2024, the BSE and the NSE observed 16 holidays. The first holiday was January 26 on account of Republic Day, while the Christmas holiday will be the last holiday of the year.

Holiday truncated week Due to the Christmas holiday, there will be only four trading days for the week ending December 27. After a 5 per cent fall last week, the Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, have seen some recovery this week. On a weekly scale, they are up about half a per cent in the current week so far.

Stock market holidays in 2025 As a only few days are left this year, traders must be busy deciding strategies and making plans for the new year.

As per the BSE, there are 14 stock market holidays in 2025. The first holiday falls on February 26 on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The January 26 holiday for Republic Day falls on a Sunday.

The last holiday for the next year will also be on December 25 for Christmas.

Muhurat Trading, which is organised on Diwali, will be conducted on Tuesday, October 21. The NSE and the BSE will notify the trading timings of Muhurat trading later.

Stock market outlook for 2025 Experts expect the stock market to experience volatility in the first half. They expect the market to see some recovery after corporate earnings improve, government expenditure picks up and clarity emerges on the US Fed's interest rate path.

Experts believe the durability of growth, revival of corporate earnings, government policies and global factors, including geopolitical tussle, US Fed interest rate trajectory and Donald Trump's tariff policies will be the key factors that will dictate the market trends in 2025.

