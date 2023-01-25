The Indian stock market will observe 15 holidays this year. The secondary market will have two additional trading holidays this year as compared to 2022. The maximum number of stock market holidays fall in the month of April while February and July have no off days.

According to details shared on the BSE website, the first holiday of the year will be Republic Day on January 26. Following this the market will remain open till March 07 when many people across the country celebrate Holi. Later in March the bourses will also remain closed for Ram Navami.

The month of April has three holidays, with trading paused on Mahavir Jayanti (April 04), Good Friday (April 07) and Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14) for the equity, equity derivative and SLB segments. On May 1 the BSE and NSE will remain closed for Maharashtra Day, while in June trading will be suspended for Bakri Id celebrations on the 28th. There is no official holiday in the month of July.

Trading will also be closed on August 15 as India celebrates the completion of 75 years of freedom from British rule. The bourses will close for Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19, followed by another holiday on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti. Later in October the stock markets will close for Dussehra on October 24.

The month of November has two official holidays, as well as the provision of muhurat trading on the 12th for Diwali and Laxmi Puja. The timings have not been notified yet. Diwali Balipratipada will be marked on November 14, followed by Gurunanak Jayanti on November 27. The final holiday of the year will fall on December 25 as many mark Christmas.

The NSE and BSE with both remain shut for 15 days this year, with trading for the ‘currency derivatives segment’ and ‘NDS-RST and Tri Party Repo’ remaining closed for a total of 19 days. Gudhipadwa (March 22), Buddha Pournima (May 05), Parsi New Year (August 16) and Id-E-Milad (September 28) are the additional trading holidays for this segment.

Here's a full list of the trading holidays for 2023 - Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment

