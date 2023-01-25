Stock market holidays 2023: NSE and BSE will remain closed on these 15 days2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 09:16 AM IST
The Indian stock market will observe 15 holidays this year. The secondary market will have two additional trading holidays this year as compared to 2022. The maximum number of stock market holidays fall in the month of April while February and July have no off days.
