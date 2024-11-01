Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today for Diwali 2024

Stock market holiday: In the wake of the Diwali 2024 festival, trading activities at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Exchange (NSE) will remain closed today. Therefore, there will be no action in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment today. Trading at Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended at the Indian stock market today for the festival of lights. However, a one-hour Muhurat Trading 2024 Session will occur on Friday from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, trading will remain suspended from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM in the morning session and resume at 5:00 PM in the evening session. This means there will be no action on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) and NCDEX (National Commodity Exchange) from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Stock market holidays in 2024 Hence, this week will be truncated from the stock market perspective. As per the list of stock market holidays in 2024, the Indian stock market will remain closed on two working days in November: 1st November 2024 for Diwali and 15th November 2024 for Guru Nanak Jayanti. In December 2024, there will be one stock market holiday, falling on December 25, 2024, for Christmas.

Hence, after Diwali 2024, just two stock market holidays will be left this year—15 November 2024 for Guru Nanak Jayanti and 25 December 2024 for Christmas.

Following weak global market sentiments, the Indian stock market ended lower for the second straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index lost 135 points and closed at 24,205, the BSE Sensex corrected 553 points and ended at 79,389, and the Nifty Bank index finished 251 points lower at 51,555. Cash market volumes have remained steady over the last few days, suggesting no great conviction on either side by participants. The small-cap index ended 1.6 per cent positive even as the advance-decline ratio remained firm at 1.82:1.