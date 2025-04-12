Is Indian stock market open or closed on Monday?

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market experienced a strong pullback during Friday's session. Dalal Street investors keep their fingers crossed whether the uptrend will continue next week as the Nifty 50 index has closed above 22,800. This rise could become possible after the unexpected shift in Trump's tariff policy. However, some market investors and followers are jittery about whether the Indian stock market will reopen on Monday. This confusion is because Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti falls on 14 April 2025, i.e. Monday next week. Stock market enthusiasts needing clarification on whether Monday will be a stock market holiday are advised to go to the BSE or NSE website and search for the stock market holidays 2025 list.

Stock Market Holidays in April 2025 To avoid such confusion, people are advised to go to the BSE website — bseindia.com and click on the 'Trading Holidays' option on the top. After clicking the 'Trading Holidays' option, the stock market holidays 2025 list is opened. In this list of tradet holidays, there are three stock market holidays in April 2025. These three stock market holidays falling in April 2025 are 10 April 2025 for Shri Mahavir Jayanti, 14 April 2025 for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and 18 April 2025 for Good Friday. This means the Indian stock market will remain closed on 14 April 2025. In other words, trading activities on the NSE and the BSE will remain suspended on Monday. Trading in Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended on Monday, 14 April 2025.

In the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, trading will be suspended from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM during the morning shift. However, trading will resume at 5:00 PM, as Monday's evening shift will remain open.

Stock Market Holidays 2025 According to the list of stock market holidays in 2025, there will be 14 trading holidays in 2024. Of these 14 stock market holidays, the last trade holiday fell on 10 April 2025 for Majavir Jayanti. After 14 April 2025, nine more stock market holidays will remain in the current year. Of these nine stock market holidays, one falls in April 2025 on 18 April 2025 for Good Friday. The eight trading holidays are 1 May 2025 for Maharashtra Day, 15 August 2025 for Independence Day, 27 August 2025 for Ganesh Chaturthi, 2nd October 2025 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, 21 October 2025 for Diwali/Laxmi Pujan, 22 October 2025 for Diwali Balipratipada, 5 November 2025 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, and 25 December 2025 for Christmas.

See the Full List of Stock Market Holidays Below

Photo: Courtesy BSE website