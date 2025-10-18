Is the Indian stock market closed on Monday for Diwali 2025?

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market continued the upbeat trend for the third straight session on Friday. The Bank Nifty index climbed to a new lifetime high of 57,830.20. The Nifty 50 index finished 124 points higher at 25,709, while the BSE Sensex ended 484 points higher at 83,952. Such a positive trend on Dalal Street ahead of Dhanteras has boosted the morale of bulls. However, some sections of the market investors might get confused whether the Indian stock market will remain open on Monday or be closed as Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on 20 October 2025, i.e., on Monday. Stock market enthusiasts who need clarification on whether Monday will be a stock market holiday or not are advised to go to the BSE or NSE website and search for the list of stock market holidays in 2025.

Stock market holidays in October 2025 To avoid such confusion, people are advised to go to the BSE website — bseindia.com and click on the 'Trading Holidays' option at the top. After clicking the 'Trading Holidays' option, the complete list of stock market holidays in 2025 is opened. In this list of stock market holidays, there are three stock market holidays in October 2025: 2 October 2025 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra, 21 October 2025 for Diwali Laxmi Pujan, and 22 October 2025 for Diwali Balipratipada. This means the Indian stock market will remain open on Monday next week.

Muhurat trading 2025 date, time According to the information available on the BSE and the NSE website, the Muhurat trading is slated to take place on Tuesday, October 21 and not on Monday, October 20. In a departure from the trend, this year's Muhurat trading session will take place from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm. Generally, the special session is held in the evening.

Stock market holidays in 2025 According to the list of stock market holidays in 2025, there will be 14 stock market holidays 2025. In October 2025, one trading holiday was observed on 2 October 2025, and the next trade holiday falls on 21 October 2025 and 22 October 2025.

After 22 October 2025, there will be just two more stock market holidays left in 2025 — 5 November 2025 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev and 25 December 2025 for Christmas.

The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market continued their positive momentum last week. The Nifty 50 index ended 1.68% higher, while the BSE Sensex was up by 1450 points. Among sectors, Capital Market and Reality indices outperformed, with Capital Market gaining 5percent and Reality up by 4%, whereas Media and IT indices lost the most. Media was down by 2.40% and IT by 1.80%.

