Stock market holidays 2025: NSE, BSE to remain closed on THESE days in July. Check full list here

Stock market holidays 2025: Both stock market exchanges Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will not witness any holiday in the month of July 2025.

However, the market will remain closed for trading for eight days during the month, consisting four Saturdays and Sundays.

As per the NSE's trading holiday calendar, the next market holiday in 2025 will be on August 15 in observance of Independence Day, followed by Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27.

Stock market holidays in 2025 August 15 - Independence Day

August 27 - Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra

October 21 - Diwali Laxmi Pujan

October 22 - Balipratipada

November 5 - Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 - Christmas

Stock market update today Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, slipped on Monday, dragged down by losses in financial and auto sectors. This decline came despite a more favourable global risk environment due to easing tensions in the Middle East and a strong revival in foreign capital inflows, which had boosted investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex dropped 321 points, or 0.38%, to 83,737, while the NSE Nifty fell 82 points, or 0.32%, slipping below the 25,600 mark.

Last week, both Sensex and Nifty closed with gains, buoyed by improved market sentiment and reduced geopolitical risks. The indices now hover approximately 2.5% below their all-time highs reached in September.

“The Nifty ended 88 points higher, settling at 26738. Technically speaking, and like we have been highlighting, a trending move post the over month-long consolidation is already underway. We are now testing an important upside hurdle between 25640 and 25740 followed by a rising channel peak around 25800, so once we clear this zone, the next logical objective will be the all-time high at 26277. Immediate support lies at 25400 followed by 25250. Global cues are positive this morning, with Japan leading the gains in Asia and US futures in the green," said Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research, Axis Securities.

