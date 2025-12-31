Is the Indian stock market open or closed tomorrow on New Year 2026?

Stock market holiday 2026: As we gear up to enter the new year 2026, a good number of bourses of the global markets will remain shut for the new year 2026. This may cause confusion among Indian stock market investors regarding whether trading activities on the NSE and BSE will be open or closed on January 1, 2026. To overcome this confusion, market investors are advised to log in to the NSE website at nseindia.com.

Stock market holidays in January 2026 According to the list of stock market holidays 2026, there would be 15 stock market holidays in 2026. Out of those 15 stock market holidays, there would be just one stock market holiday in January 2026. This stock market holiday in January 2026 falls on January 26, 2026, for the Republic Day celebration. This means the Indian stock market will remain open on 1st January 2026. In other words, trading activities will remain as usual on the BSE and the NSE.

Stock market holidays in 2026 According to the list of stock market holidays for 2026 available on the NSE, the Indian stock market will observe fifteen trading holidays in 2026. In the NSE calendar, there will be no trade holidays in February, July, and August.

There will be just one stock market holiday falling in the months of January, June, September and December. There will be just one stock market holiday in 2026. March has the highest number of market holidays, with three, followed by April, May, October, and November, which each have two holidays.

In January 2026, there is one stock market holiday on January 26, 2026, for the Republic Day. In March 2026, there will be two trade holidays falling on the 3rd (Holi) and the 26th (Shri Ram Navami). In April 2026, two stock market holidays will be observed on the 3rd (Good Friday) and the 14th (Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti). In May 2026, there will be no trade activity on the 1st and 28th dates of the month, as these dates coincide with the celebration of Maharashtra Day and Bakri Id, respectively.

On June 26, 2026, there will be no trading activity on the NSE and the BSE for Muharram. After Muharram, the next stock market holiday will be on September 14, 2026, coinciding with the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, followed by Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2026. There will be one more stock market holiday in October 2026, falling on the 20th of the month for Dussehra.