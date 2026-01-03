Stock market holidays 2026: NSE, BSE to remain closed on THESE days in January; check full list here

Stock market holidays 2026: The Indian stock market will witness only one trading holiday in January 2026. The market will observe its next holiday on Monday, January 26, on account of Republic Day celebrations.

This means that both stock exchanges - Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) - will remain closed for trading on January 26 for Republic Day.

Trading in commodity derivatives segment will also remain suspended on January 26.

Stock market holidays in 2026 As per the NSE’s 2026 stock market holiday calendar, the Indian equity market will remain closed for trading on fifteen days during the year. The schedule also shows that there are no trading holidays in February, July, and August.

The stock market will observe only one holiday each in January, June, September, and December in 2026. March will see the maximum number of holidays at three, followed by April, May, October, and November, which will each have two holidays.

Here's a full list of stock market holidays in 2026 - January 26 - Republic Day

March 3 - Holi

March 26 - Shri Ram Navami

March 31 - Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 3 - Good Friday

April 14 - Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1 - Maharashtra Day

May 28 - Bakri Id

June 26 - Muharram

September 14 - Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 - Dussehra

November 10 - Diwali / Balipratipada

November 26 - Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 - Christmas

Stock market update The Indian stock market posted solid gains on Friday, January 2, supported by broad-based buying across sectors and rising optimism ahead of the Q3 earnings season.

The Sensex advanced 573 points, or 0.67%, to close at 85,762.01. The Nifty 50 touched an all-time intraday high of 26,340 before trimming gains to end at a record close of 26,328.55, up 182 points, or 0.70%. Meanwhile, the BSE Midcap index gained 0.97%, and the Smallcap index rose 0.79%.

“Markets extended their gains on Friday and reclaimed record-high levels, marking a strong start to the New Year. The Nifty maintained a positive bias throughout the session and closed near the day’s high at 26,335, registering a gain of 0.73%. Sectoral participation was broad-based, with all sectors except FMCG contributing to the advance. Energy, realty and metal stocks emerged as the top performers. The broader markets moved in tandem with the benchmark, as midcap and smallcap indices gained between 0.78% and 1.03%, reflecting a clear improvement in market breadth,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

