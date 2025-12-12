Stock market holidays 2026: NSE releases full list, stock market to remain shut for 15 days — check details

Stock Market holidays 2026: With just weeks left for 2026, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has released the list of market holidays for next year. According to the NSE holiday list for 2026, the Indian stock market will remain closed for 15 days.

In addition to these days, the NSE has designated four additional dates as holidays that fall on weekends, when trading is typically closed.

Some of the notable holidays fall on occasions such as Holi, Bakri Id, Republic Day, Diwali, Christmas and other festivities. Most number of holidays will be observed in the month of March with three holidays, followed by April, May, October and November with two holidays each.

When is the Indian stock market closed? The stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) typically declare market holidays to observe national, religious, and regional events. Apart from festivities, the stock market is closed on weekends throughout the year.

Here's full list of market holidays for 2026

26 January, 2026 (Monday) — Republic Day

3 March, 2026 (Tuesday) — Holi

26 March, 2026 (Thursday) — Ram Navami

31 March, 2026 (Tuesday) — Mahavir Jayanti

3 April, 2026 (Friday) — Good Friday

14 April, 2026 (Tuesday) — Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

1 May, 2026 (Friday) — Maharashtra Day

28 May, 2026 (Thursday) — Bakri Id

26 June, 2026 (Friday) — Muharram

14 September, 2026 (Monday) — Ganesh Chaturthi

2 October, 2026 (Friday) — Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

20 October, 2026 (Tuesday) — Dussehra

10 November, 2026 (Tuesday) — Diwali-Balipratipada

24 November, 2026 (Tuesday) — Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

25 December, 2026 (Friday) — Christmas Holidays falling on Saturday and Sunday 15 February, 2026 (Sunday) — Mahashivratri

21 March, 2026 (Saturday) — Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)

15 August 15, 2026 (Saturday) — Independence Day

8 November, 2026 (Sunday) — Diwali Laxmi Pujan When is Muhurat trading in 2026? Muhurat trading is scheduled for Sunday, 8 November, 2026. The timings for Muhurat trading will be announced later. This special one-hour session at the Indian stock markets signifies the beginning of a new Samvat year. On this day, traders buy stocks as a token of appreciation for Goddess Lakshmi, wishing that she would bring them good luck.

