Stock market holidays 2026: NSE releases full list, stock market to remain shut for 15 days — check details

Stock market holidays 2026: The NSE announced its market holidays for 2026, with the stock market closed for 15 days. Key holidays include Republic Day, Holi, Diwali, and Christmas. March has the most holidays, totaling three, while weekends are also non-trading days.

Riya R Alex
Updated12 Dec 2025, 10:58 PM IST
Stock market holidays 2026: NSE announces market holidays for next year.
Stock market holidays 2026: NSE announces market holidays for next year. (REUTERS)

Stock Market holidays 2026: With just weeks left for 2026, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has released the list of market holidays for next year. According to the NSE holiday list for 2026, the Indian stock market will remain closed for 15 days.

In addition to these days, the NSE has designated four additional dates as holidays that fall on weekends, when trading is typically closed.

Some of the notable holidays fall on occasions such as Holi, Bakri Id, Republic Day, Diwali, Christmas and other festivities. Most number of holidays will be observed in the month of March with three holidays, followed by April, May, October and November with two holidays each.

When is the Indian stock market closed?

The stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) typically declare market holidays to observe national, religious, and regional events. Apart from festivities, the stock market is closed on weekends throughout the year.

Here's full list of market holidays for 2026

Stock market holidays 2026
  • 26 January, 2026 (Monday) — Republic Day
  • 3 March, 2026 (Tuesday) — Holi
  • 26 March, 2026 (Thursday) — Ram Navami
  • 31 March, 2026 (Tuesday) — Mahavir Jayanti
  • 3 April, 2026 (Friday) — Good Friday
  • 14 April, 2026 (Tuesday) — Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
  • 1 May, 2026 (Friday) — Maharashtra Day
  • 28 May, 2026 (Thursday) — Bakri Id
  • 26 June, 2026 (Friday) — Muharram
  • 14 September, 2026 (Monday) — Ganesh Chaturthi
  • 2 October, 2026 (Friday) — Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
  • 20 October, 2026 (Tuesday) — Dussehra
  • 10 November, 2026 (Tuesday) — Diwali-Balipratipada
  • 24 November, 2026 (Tuesday) — Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
  • 25 December, 2026 (Friday) — Christmas

Holidays falling on Saturday and Sunday

  • 15 February, 2026 (Sunday) — Mahashivratri
  • 21 March, 2026 (Saturday) — Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)
  • 15 August 15, 2026 (Saturday) — Independence Day
  • 8 November, 2026 (Sunday) — Diwali Laxmi Pujan

When is Muhurat trading in 2026?

Muhurat trading is scheduled for Sunday, 8 November, 2026. The timings for Muhurat trading will be announced later. This special one-hour session at the Indian stock markets signifies the beginning of a new Samvat year. On this day, traders buy stocks as a token of appreciation for Goddess Lakshmi, wishing that she would bring them good luck.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Key Takeaways
  • The NSE will be closed for 15 days in 2026 due to various national and religious holidays.
  • Muhurat trading on November 8 will mark the beginning of the new Samvat year.
  • March will see the highest number of stock market holidays, with three days off.
 
 
Indian Stock MarketNational Stock ExchangeMarket Holidays
