Stock market holidays: 6 in next 10 days are trading holidays for BSE and NSE.

Stock market holidays: The Indian stock market remained closed for trading on Thursday, April 10 on account of Mahavir Jayanti. According to holiday calendar, both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed for trading for six out of next ten days.

Advertisement

The BSE Calendar shows three holidays in the month of April 2025 - Mahavir Jayanti (April 10), Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14) and Good Friday (April 18). This implies that the Indian market will remain closed for six days out of the next ten days, including weekends also.

Stock market holidays in 2025 A total of 14 holidays are scheduled for stock market in 2025.

Here's a list of stock market holidays in 2025 - April 10 - Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 14 - Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18 - Good Friday (Ramzan Id)

May 1 - Maharashtra Day

May 12 - Buddha Purnima

August 15 - Independence Day

August 27 - Ganesh Chaturthi

September 5 - Id-E-Milad

October 2 - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra

Advertisement

October 21 - Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)

October 22 - Diwali Balipratipada

November 5 - Prakash Gurpurb (Sri Guru Nanak Dev)

December 25 - Christmas

Stock market update The Indian stock market has experienced increased volatility lately, driven by global recession concerns triggered by US President Donald Trump’s tariff measures.

On Wednesday, in the midst of this turbulence, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended the day lower following the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement, which included a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate and a change in its policy stance.

On April 09, the Indian benchmark indices traded sideways throughout the day, followed by a gap-down opening, closing the Nifty index near 22,400 mark. The Sensex declined 379.93 points (0.51%) to settle at 73,847.15, while the Nifty fell 136.70 points (0.61%) to close at 22,399.15.

Advertisement

“Volatility is likely to be the order of the day over next few weeks with a negative bias, as uncertainty caused by the US decision to impose differential import tariffs have pushed investors to reduce equity bets at regular intervals. With local currency taking a huge knock over the past few sessions coupled with renewed FII selling in the current month so far, investors are resorting to caution," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.