Stock market holidays 2026: Are BSE and NSE closed today for trading on Mahavir Jayanti?

Stock market holidays 2026: The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on Tuesday, March 31, in observance of Mahavir Jayanti. Both exchanges - BSE and NSE - will remain shut on Tuesday, marking the first of the two holidays scheduled for this week.

This means the Indian stock market will be operational in three of the five trading sessions each week.

In the commodity market, trading on MCX will remain closed during the first half of Tuesday, March 31. However, operations will resume in the evening session from 5 pm to 11 pm.

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Stock market holidays this week The Indian stock market will remain closed on Tuesday, March 31, on account of Mahavir Jayanti, with both the BSE and NSE shut for trading. Another market holiday is scheduled later in the week on Friday, April 3, in observance of Good Friday, resulting in a long weekend for investors.

On April 3, several major global markets, including the US stock market, will also remain closed.

Stock market holidays in 2026 After April 3, Indian stock markets will remain closed again on April 14 on account of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti. From May onwards, the BSE and NSE will observe nine more trading holidays.

In May, markets will be shut on two occasions — Maharashtra Day (May 1) and Eid al-Adha (May 28). In June, trading will remain suspended on June 26 for Muharram.

There are no market holidays in July and August, with the next market closure scheduled for September 14 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. October and November will each have two trading holidays, while the final market holiday of 2026 will fall in December for Christmas.

No. Date Day Holiday 1 31-Mar-2026 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti 2 03-Apr-2026 Friday Good Friday 3 14-Apr-2026 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 4 01-May-2026 Friday Maharashtra Day 5 28-May-2026 Thursday Bakri Id 6 26-Jun-2026 Friday Muharram 7 14-Sep-2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi 8 02-Oct-2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 9 20-Oct-2026 Tuesday Dussehra 10 10-Nov-2026 Tuesday Diwali - Balipratipada 11 24-Nov-2026 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 12 25-Dec-2026 Friday Christmas

Stock market update The Indian stock market extended its losses for a second straight session on Monday, March 30, with both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 tumbling over 2% each.

The Sensex plunged 1,636 points, or 2.22%, to close at 71,947.55, while the Nifty 50 dropped 488 points, or 2.14%, to settle at 22,331.40.

The decline was broad-based, with the BSE 150 Midcap and the BSE 250 Smallcap indices falling 2.51% and 2.57%, respectively. Over the past two sessions, the Sensex has recorded a cumulative decline of 3,326 points, or 4.42%, while the Nifty 50 has dropped 975 points, or 4.18%.

"Indian equity markets closed the session on a weak note, with a gradual selloff unfolding through the session as the Middle East conflict continued to complicate, entering its fifth week with no clear signs of resolution. The widening of Iranian strikes, reports of Houthis entering the conflict, and a visible U.S. troop buildup in the region collectively raised escalation fears, with no credible pathway to easing energy prices pushing investors firmly into risk-off territory," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.