Stock market holidays: BSE, NSE closed for first holiday of the week tomorrow due to Mahavir Jayanti 2026

Stock market holidays: The Indian stock market investors are likely to get a breather from the relentless selling pressure as both the stock exchanges are closed for two trading sessions this week. This means that in the five trading sessions, Dalal Street is open only for three days.
According to the stock market holiday calendar shared by BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), the first holiday of the week will fall on March 31 and the second holiday on April 3.
The Indian stock market is closed for trading on Tuesday, March 31. The market holiday is on account of the Mahavir Jayanti 2026. Both BSE and NSE will be shut. Meanwhile, the second market holiday will fall towards the end of the week on Friday, April 3, to mark Good Friday, resulting in a long weekend for the investors.
On April 3, major global markets will also be shut, including the US stock market.
As for the commodity market, the MCX will be shut in the first half of Tuesday, March 31. However, the trading in commodities will resume in the evening session (5 pm to 11 pm).
After April 3, the Indian stock markets will also be closed on April 14 this month for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. From May onwards, BSE and NSE will see another nine stock market holidays.
In May, the markets will be closed for two holidays to mark the occasions of Maharashtra Day (May 1) and Bakri Id (May 28). In June, the market will be shut on the 26th of the month for Muharram.
There will be no stock market holidays in July and August, with the next holiday falling on September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi. The months of October and November will also see two stock market holidays each. The last market holiday of 2026 will be in December for Christmas.
|UPCOMING STOCK MARKET HOLIDAYS
|S. No.
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|1
|31-Mar-2026
|Tuesday
|Shri Mahavir Jayanti
|2
|03-Apr-2026
|Friday
|Good Friday
|3
|14-Apr-2026
|Tuesday
|Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|4
|01-May-2026
|Friday
|Maharashtra Day
|5
|28-May-2026
|Thursday
|Bakri Id
|6
|26-Jun-2026
|Friday
|Muharram
|7
|14-Sep-2026
|Monday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|8
|02-Oct-2026
|Friday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|9
|20-Oct-2026
|Tuesday
|Dussehra
|10
|10-Nov-2026
|Tuesday
|Diwali - Balipratipada
|11
|24-Nov-2026
|Tuesday
|Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
|12
|25-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Christmas
It has been a brutal month for the Indian stock markets as the Nifty 50 has lost nearly 10% in March, marking the worst fall since 2020 amid the US-Iran war. The indices are set to close lower for the fourth consecutive month amid various headwinds from tumbling rupee to rising crude oil prices and FII exodus as the Middle East conflict rages on.
The US-Israeli war on Iran has entered its fifth week and spread further across the Middle East.
Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, "With the conflict in West Asia entering the fifth week, there are signs of escalation of the war with the Houthis joining the conflict and the US sending additional troops to reinforce the attack. Brent crude has again shot up to $116. The Goldilocks macro scenario, which India had before the war, has almost disappeared thanks to the war. Instead of high GDP growth, low inflation, moderate fiscal and current account deficits and expectations of higher corporate earnings growth in FY27, now we face prospects of lower GDP growth, higher inflation, higher fiscal and current account deficits and lower earnings growth for FY27."
On the technical front, Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking, sees immediate support around 22,500. He cautioned that a sustained break below this level could extend the decline toward 22,000. "On the upside, the 23,500 zone is likely to act as a strong resistance, and only a sustained move above this level would signal a potential recovery toward 24,000."
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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