Stock market holidays: BSE, NSE closed for first holiday of the week tomorrow due to Mahavir Jayanti 2026

Stock market holidays: The Indian stock market investors are likely to get a breather from the relentless selling pressure as both the stock exchanges are closed for two trading sessions this week. This means that in the five trading sessions, Dalal Street is open only for three days.

According to the stock market holiday calendar shared by BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), the first holiday of the week will fall on March 31 and the second holiday on April 3.

Stock market holidays this week (March 30-April 3) The Indian stock market is closed for trading on Tuesday, March 31. The market holiday is on account of the Mahavir Jayanti 2026. Both BSE and NSE will be shut. Meanwhile, the second market holiday will fall towards the end of the week on Friday, April 3, to mark Good Friday, resulting in a long weekend for the investors.

On April 3, major global markets will also be shut, including the US stock market.

As for the commodity market, the MCX will be shut in the first half of Tuesday, March 31. However, the trading in commodities will resume in the evening session (5 pm to 11 pm).

Stock market holidays 2026 After April 3, the Indian stock markets will also be closed on April 14 this month for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. From May onwards, BSE and NSE will see another nine stock market holidays.

In May, the markets will be closed for two holidays to mark the occasions of Maharashtra Day (May 1) and Bakri Id (May 28). In June, the market will be shut on the 26th of the month for Muharram.

There will be no stock market holidays in July and August, with the next holiday falling on September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi. The months of October and November will also see two stock market holidays each. The last market holiday of 2026 will be in December for Christmas.

UPCOMING STOCK MARKET HOLIDAYS S. No. Date Day Holiday 1 31-Mar-2026 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti 2 03-Apr-2026 Friday Good Friday 3 14-Apr-2026 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 4 01-May-2026 Friday Maharashtra Day 5 28-May-2026 Thursday Bakri Id 6 26-Jun-2026 Friday Muharram 7 14-Sep-2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi 8 02-Oct-2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 9 20-Oct-2026 Tuesday Dussehra 10 10-Nov-2026 Tuesday Diwali - Balipratipada 11 24-Nov-2026 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 12 25-Dec-2026 Friday Christmas

Markets this month It has been a brutal month for the Indian stock markets as the Nifty 50 has lost nearly 10% in March, marking the worst fall since 2020 amid the US-Iran war. The indices are set to close lower for the fourth consecutive month amid various headwinds from tumbling rupee to rising crude oil prices and FII exodus as the Middle East conflict rages on.

The US-Israeli war on Iran has entered its fifth week and spread further across the Middle East.

Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, "With the conflict in West Asia entering the fifth week, there are signs of escalation of the war with the Houthis joining the conflict and the US sending additional troops to reinforce the attack. Brent crude has again shot up to $116. The Goldilocks macro scenario, which India had before the war, has almost disappeared thanks to the war. Instead of high GDP growth, low inflation, moderate fiscal and current account deficits and expectations of higher corporate earnings growth in FY27, now we face prospects of lower GDP growth, higher inflation, higher fiscal and current account deficits and lower earnings growth for FY27."

On the technical front, Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking, sees immediate support around 22,500. He cautioned that a sustained break below this level could extend the decline toward 22,000. "On the upside, the 23,500 zone is likely to act as a strong resistance, and only a sustained move above this level would signal a potential recovery toward 24,000."