The Stock Markets (BSE and NSE) will be closed for two days this week as per the list of stock market holidays 2021 available at the official BSE website — bseindia.com. The stock market will remain closed on November 4 on account of Diwali, on November 5 due to Diwali Balipratipada and on November 19 due to Gurunanak Jayanti. According to the stock market holiday calendar by BSE there will be no action in Equity, Derivative and SLB Segments on these days.

However, it can be noted that on November 4, Muhurat Trading will be held.

What is Muhurat Trading

Muhurat trading is the auspicious stock market trading for an hour on Diwali (Deepawali). It is a symbolic and old ritual, that has been retained and observed for ages, by the trading community. As Diwali also marks the beginning of the New Year, it is believed that muhurat trading on this day brings n wealth and prosperity throughout the year.

Timings of Muhurat trading

Muhurat trading session on NSE will commence at 6:15 and close at 7:15 pm this Diwali. The special trading window opens following Hindu Panchang, it marks the beginning of a new Samvat or Samvat 2078 -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali - and it is believed that Muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year.

Stock market holidays in November 2021

According to the stock market holiday calendar by BSE, there will be three market holidays in November 2021. Apart from November 4, 5, the stock market will remain closed on November 19 due to Gurunanak Jayanti.

