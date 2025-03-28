Stock market holidays: BSE, NSE to remain closed on THESE dates in April 2025; check full list here

Stock market holidays 2025: The Indian stock market will remain closed on Monday, March 31, 2025, in observance of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). Trading will resume on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, following a three-day weekend.

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be shut for trading and settlement across stocks, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on that day.

On March 31, 2025, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be partially open, with the evening session running from 5 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM. In contrast, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), India's largest agricultural commodity exchange, will remain completely closed.

Stock market holidays in 2025 A total of 14 holidays are scheduled for stock market in 2025. The market has observed three holidays so far this - Mahashivratri on February 26, Holi on March 14 and Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) on March 31.

Here's a list of stock market holidays in 2025 - April 10 - Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 14 - Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18 - Good Friday (Ramzan Id)

May 1 - Maharashtra Day

May 12 - Buddha Purnima

August 15 - Independence Day

August 27 - Ganesh Chaturthi

September 5 - Id-E-Milad

October 2 - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra

October 21 - Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)

October 22 - Diwali Balipratipada

November 5 - Prakash Gurpurb (Sri Guru Nanak Dev)

December 25 - Christmas

Stock market today India's benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty50, traded lower on Friday, driven by declines in M&M and Infosys. However, intraday fluctuations are possible due to foreign inflows and optimism surrounding a domestic economic rebound.

The BSE Sensex was down by 256 points (0.33%), trading at 77,361, while the Nifty50 gained 67 points (0.27%), reaching 23,524 around 9:38 AM.

"The market’s resilience, despite Trump’s reciprocal tariff threats, comes from the renewed buying by FIIs and the confidence this has given to the bulls. The bears are currently on the back foot and this market construct may continue unless Trump announces something very nasty," said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.