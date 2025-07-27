Stock market holidays: BSE, NSE to remain closed on THESE days in August 2025; check full list here

Stock market holidays: The Indian stock market will remain closed in August for two days apart from weekends. Both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed for trading for ten days in total, including Saturdays and Sundays, in August 2025.

Advertisement

According to the NSE's trading holiday calendar, the upcoming market holiday in 2025 is scheduled for August 15 in celebration of Independence Day, with the next one on August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday

Stock market holidays in 2025 August 15 - Independence Day

August 27 - Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra

October 21 - Diwali Laxmi Pujan

October 22 - Balipratipada

November 5 - Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 - Christmas

Commodities market and currency derivatives holidays in August 2025 The multi-commodity exchange (MCX) and currency derivatives will also remain closed for trading for two days - August 15 on account of Independence Day and August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Advertisement

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari recommends three shares to buy or sell

Stock market update The Indian stock market extended its losing streak for the second consecutive session on Friday, July 25, as selling pressure persisted. Benchmark indices — the Sensex and Nifty 50 — posted sharp losses, with mid- and small-cap stocks falling by up to 2 per cent.

During the session, the Sensex tumbled 786 points, or nearly 1 per cent, to hit an intraday low of 81,397.69, while the Nifty 50 dropped 1 per cent to reach 24,806.35.

At the close, the Sensex had shed 721 points, or 0.88 per cent, to settle at 81,463.09, and the Nifty 50 ended 225 points lower, or 0.90 per cent, at 24,837.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.