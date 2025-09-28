Stock market holidays: BSE, NSE to remain closed on THESE days in October 2025; check full list here.

The Indian stock market will witness three holidays in the month of October 2025. Both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed for 11 days, including Saturdays and Sundays, in October 2025.

According to the official trading holiday calendar released by the NSE and BSE, markets will remain closed on three occasions in October 2025, with a special Mahurat trading session to be held on Diwali.

Stock market holidays in October 2025 According to the NSE's trading holiday calendar, the upcoming market holiday in 2025 is scheduled for October 2 on the occasion of Mahatama Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, October 21 for Diwali and Laxmi Pujan, and October 22 for Diwali and Balipratipada.

The multi-commodity exchange (MCX) and currency derivatives will also remain closed for trading for three days.

Stock market holidays in 2025 October 2 - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra

October 21 - Diwali Laxmi Pujan

October 22 - Balipratipada

November 5 - Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 - Christmas

Muhurat Trading 2025 According to circulars issued by NSE and BSE on September 22, the Muhurat Trading session for Diwali will take place on October 21 this year.

The Diwali Muhurat Trading session will be held from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm, with the trade modification deadline set at 2:55 pm.

“All trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations,” National Stock Exchange of India Limited said in its circular.

What is Muhurat Trading? Muhurat Trading is a special, symbolic one-hour trading session held annually on Diwali to celebrate the start of a new Samvat (Hindu calendar year). This year, it will mark the beginning of Samvat 2082.

While the session is usually scheduled for the evening of Diwali, this time it will take place in the afternoon.

During this period, trading will be conducted across multiple segments, including equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB), all within the same time window.

Traditionally, Muhurat trading sessions have delivered positive returns, despite relatively light participation. In the last 16 years, benchmark indices have closed in the green on 13 occasions, reflecting the generally favorable trend of this event.

In 2024, the Sensex and Nifty 50 carried forward this momentum, finishing the Muhurat session on a strong note. The BSE Sensex rose 335 points, or 0.42%, to 79,724, while the Nifty 50 advanced 99 points, or 0.41%, to close at 24,304.