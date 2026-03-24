Stock market holidays: BSE, NSE to see 3 trading holidays in next 8 sessions. Check details

Stock market holidays: Indian stock market investors are likely to get a respite from the turbulence underway on Dalal Street, with the stock exchanges slated to remain shut in three out of the next eight trading sessions to mark different holidays.
There are two holiday-shortened weeks in the Indian stock market to mark the occasions of Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday.
The first holiday will fall this week on Thursday, March 26, on account of Shri Ram Navami. Meanwhile, the next week will see only three trading sessions with a long weekend due to a holiday on Friday.
On Tuesday, March 31, both BSE and NSE are closed for Shri Mahavir Jayanti and on Friday, April 3, the exchanges will remain closed for Good Friday.
There are 16 stock market holidays this year, with three already observed so far. After the upcoming three holidays, the market will be shut for trading on 10 other occasions in the next nine months.
After Good Friday, April will see another market holiday on April 14 for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Meanwhile, in May, both BSE and NSE will be shut for two days. After June, the next holiday will fall directly in September.
Lastly, markets will close on two days in October and November and once in December.
Upcoming Stock Market Holidays
|Sr. No
|Date
|Day
|Description
|1
|26-Mar-2026
|Thursday
|Shri Ram Navami
|2
|31-Mar-2026
|Tuesday
|Shri Mahavir Jayanti
|3
|03-Apr-2026
|Friday
|Good Friday
|4
|14-Apr-2026
|Tuesday
|Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|5
|01-May-2026
|Friday
|Maharashtra Day
|6
|28-May-2026
|Thursday
|Bakri Id
|7
|26-Jun-2026
|Friday
|Muharram
|8
|14-Sep-2026
|Monday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|9
|02-Oct-2026
|Friday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|10
|20-Oct-2026
|Tuesday
|Dussehra
|11
|10-Nov-2026
|Tuesday
|Diwali - Balipratipada
|12
|24-Nov-2026
|Tuesday
|Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
|13
|25-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Christmas
Benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, are witnessing sharp gyrations amid the evolving narrative around the Middle East conflict in March.
Crude oil prices have spiked sharply this month by almost 60% amid the energy supply disruptions following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the attack on oil infrastructure in the Middle East countries. This doesn't bode well for oil-import-dependent India as it threatens to weigh on the economy and India Inc earnings.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have resorted to heavy selling pressure with ₹105,029 crore outflows seen this month so far.
Against this backdrop, the Nifty 50 has last 9% in March and remains on track for the worst monthly fall since 2020.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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