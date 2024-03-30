Stock market holidays in April 2024: NSE, BSE to remain shut on these two days
Stock market holidays in April 2024: Trading activities at the NSE and BSE will remain suspended on the 11th and 17th date of the next month
Stock market holidays in April 2024: After the end of a truncated week, the Indian stock market is all set to enter the new financial year on Monday. Monday next week will be the first trade session of FY25. However, at the beginning of a new month and a fiscal, it is important to know that there will be two stock market holidays falling in April 2024. As per the list of stock market holidays 2024, trading activities on NSE and BSE will remain suspended on 11th April 2024 for Eid-Ul-Fitr or Ramadan Eid. So, the first stock market holiday in April 2024 will fall on 11th April 2024. The second stock market holiday falls on 17th April 2024 for the Ram Navami celebration. So, NSE and BSE will remain shut on the 11th and 17th April 2024. If we add weekends (Saturdays and Sundays), then we can conclude that the Indian stock market will remain closed for 10 days (four Saturdays, four Sundays, and two stock market holidays). In other words, out of 30 days in April 2024, trading activity on NSE and BSE will take place for 20 days.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started