Stock market holidays in April 2024: NSE, BSE to remain shut on these two days

Stock market holidays in April 2024: After the end of a truncated week, the Indian stock market is all set to enter the new financial year on Monday. Monday next week will be the first trade session of FY25. However, at the beginning of a new month and a fiscal, it is important to know that there will be two stock market holidays falling in April 2024. As per the list of stock market holidays 2024, trading activities on NSE and BSE will remain suspended on 11th April 2024 for Eid-Ul-Fitr or Ramadan Eid. So, the first stock market holiday in April 2024 will fall on 11th April 2024. The second stock market holiday falls on 17th April 2024 for the Ram Navami celebration. So, NSE and BSE will remain shut on the 11th and 17th April 2024. If we add weekends (Saturdays and Sundays), then we can conclude that the Indian stock market will remain closed for 10 days (four Saturdays, four Sundays, and two stock market holidays). In other words, out of 30 days in April 2024, trading activity on NSE and BSE will take place for 20 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market holidays 2024 As per the list of stock market holidays in India, a total of 14 trade holidays have been announced. Out of those 14 stock market holidays, four stock market holidays (26th January for Republic Day, 8th March for Mahashivratri, 25th March for Holi, and 29th March for Good Friday) are gone. So, a total of 10 more stock market holidays are left in 2024. There will be just one stock market holiday in May 2024. Trading activity will remain suspended on 1st May 2024 for the Maharashtra Day celebration. There will be one stock market holiday each in June, July, and August this year whereas no trade holiday has been announced in September.

In October this year, one stock market holiday has been declared on 2nd October to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti. In November, trading activity will remain suspended at NSE and BSE on two trade days — 1st November 2024 (Diwali), and 15th November 2024 (Gurunanak Jayanti). In December, there will be just one stock market holiday falling on 25th December 2024 for Christmas celebrations across the nation.

In FY24, the Indian stock market registered a stellar jump across segments and indices. Among frontline indices, the Nifty 50 index shot up to the tune of 30 percent, The BSE Sensex skyrocketed around 27 percent whereas the Bank Nifty index went up 16 percent. In the broad market, the small-cap index skyrocketed 62 percent whereas the mid-cap index scaled 65 percent in FY25.l {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

