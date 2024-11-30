Stock market holidays in December: NSE BSE to remain closed on this day

Stock market holidays in December 2024: A few hours before the beginning of a new month, stock market investors are busy finding out the number of trade sessions left in 2024. The total number of stock market holidays left in 2024 is important for such investors. According to the list of stock market holidays 2024, there will be just one stock market holiday in December 2024. This is on 25th December 2024 for Christmas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock Market Holidays in December 2024 So, trading activity will remain suspended on 25th December 2024 for Christmas, the only stock market holiday in December 2024. Besides, the Indian stock market will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. So, looking at the December 2024 calendar, four Saturdays would fall on the 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th of the month, and five Sundays fall on the 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th of the month. If we include the one stock market holiday falling in December 2024, trading activity on the BSE and NSE will remain suspended on 10 out of 31 days in December 2024. This means there are just 21 training sessions left in 2024.

Stock Market Holidays 2024 According to the list of stock market holidays in 2024, the BSE and the NSE announced a total of fourteen stock market holidays. However, in the wake of 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the State Government of Maharashtra declared a public holiday on Monday, 22nd January 2024. So, following the State Government of Maharashtra, the BSE and NSE declared a stock market holiday on 22nd January 2024. Later, after the announcement of the Lok Sabha Elections in Mumbai on May 20, 2024, and the Maharashtra Assembly Elections on November 20, 2024, the BSE and the NSE declared stock market holidays on the respective days. So, 17 stock market holidays fall in 2024, and just one stock market holiday is left in December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the stock market holiday in the US markets, Dalal Street heavyweights attracted strong buying on the last session of November 2024 and helped frontline indices to end higher. After opening with a marginal gain, the Nifty 50 index finished 208 points higher at the 24,122 mark; the BSE Sensex ended 699 points higher at 79,743, while the Nifty Bank index gained 117 points and closed at 52,023.