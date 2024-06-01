Stock market holidays in June 2024: NSE, BSE to remain shut on this day; check details
Stock market holidays: Indian stock exchanges NSE and BSE will be closed on June 17 for Bakri Id. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 final phase voting started on June 1 for 57 seats. Stock market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 ended the last five sessions with modest gains on May 31.
Stock market holidays: The Indian stock exchanges, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will be closed for one day in June 2024. Due to Bakri Id, both exchanges will be closed on Monday, June 17.
