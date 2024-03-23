Stock market holidays in March 2024: The Indian stock market will have a truncated week ahead as trading activities on the Bombay Stock Exchange ( BSE ) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for two sessions next week. As per the stock market holidays 2024 list, which is available on the BSE website, the Indian stock market will remain closed on Monday, 25th March 2024 for the Holi festival. After Holi 2024, the next stock market holiday will fall on 29th March 2024 i.e. Friday next week for the Good Friday. So, out of the regular five-week sessions, there will be no trading activities on Monday and Friday next week. The truncated week will have just three sessions from Tuesday to Thursday.

According to the list of stock market holidays 2024, available on the official website of BSE — bseindia.com — there will be no trading activity in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment today. Trading at Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended at the Indian stock market on Holi 2024 and Good Friday 2024.

Will the commodity market open?

On Monday next week, there will be no trading activity on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) and NCDEX (National Commodity Exchange) during the morning shift from 9:00 AM to 5:00 AM but it will remain open in the evening shift. This means the commodity market in India will resume on Monday at 5:00 PM. However, on Good Friday, trading will remain suspended on MCX for the entire session. This means, there will be no trading activity taking place in the Indian commodity market on Friday next week.

Stock market holidays 2024

As per the list of stock market holidays 2024, Good Friday will be the last stock market holiday in March 2024. In April 2024, there will be two stock market holidays falling on the 11th April 2024 and the 17th April 2024. On 11th April 2024, the Indian stock market declared a holiday for Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid) whereas on 17th April 2024, NSE and BSE will remain closed for the Ram Navami celebration.

On Friday last week, domestic equities joined the global rally after the US and UK central banks kept the rate unchanged. The Nifty 50 index after a subdued start edged higher to close with gains of 85 points (+0.4%) at 22097 levels. The broader market too ended in the green. Barring IT, all sectors ended in green with Auto, Pharma, and Realty being top gainers. The IT sector saw some selling after the US technology major Accenture lowered its revenue forecast for FY24. Accenture revised its full-year revenue growth projection at 1 percent to 3 percent from 2 percent to 5 percent.

