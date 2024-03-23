Stock market holidays in March 2024: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Holi, Good Friday
Stock market holidays: NSE and BSE will remain closed on Monday and Friday next week for Holi 2024 and Good Friday celebrations
Stock market holidays in March 2024: The Indian stock market will have a truncated week ahead as trading activities on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for two sessions next week. As per the stock market holidays 2024 list, which is available on the BSE website, the Indian stock market will remain closed on Monday, 25th March 2024 for the Holi festival. After Holi 2024, the next stock market holiday will fall on 29th March 2024 i.e. Friday next week for the Good Friday. So, out of the regular five-week sessions, there will be no trading activities on Monday and Friday next week. The truncated week will have just three sessions from Tuesday to Thursday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started