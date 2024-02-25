The stock market is expected to remain closed for trading on three occasions in March this year. Meanwhile, there was no holiday in February and one holiday in January.

Both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) remains closed for trading on public holidays. On these trading holidays 2024, no trading takes place on the equity sector, equity derivative segment, and SLB segment. The public holiday list is applicable for the capital markets and futures and options segments also.

According to NSE circular released in December last year which lists 14 trading holidays and another five that fall on weekends (Saturday and Sunday).

Stock market holidays in March 2024 -

March 8, Friday - Mahashivratri

March 25, Monday - Holi

March 29, Friday - Good Friday

Stock Market Today

The Nifty closed at 22217.45, experiencing a slight decrease of 0.02% during the trading session. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22297.5 and a low of 22186.1. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 73413.93 and 73022.0, ultimately closing 0.02% down at 73158.24, which was 15.44 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed, closing 0.72% higher. Additionally, the Nifty small cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 16114.45, up by 60.75 points and 0.38% higher.

The Nifty 50 has shown positive returns over various time periods: 0.78% in the last 1 week, 4.59% in the last 1 month, 12.18% in the last 3 months, 14.24% in the last 6 months, and 26.85% in the last 1 year.

