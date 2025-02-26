Mint Market

Stock market holidays in March 2025: BSE, NSE to remain closed on these days; check full list here

A total of 18 stock market holidays have been scheduled for 2025, with Mahashivratri being the first holiday of the year.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published26 Feb 2025, 10:31 AM IST
Stock market holidays in March 2025.(Bloomberg)

Stock market holidays 2025: The Indian stock market remained closed on Wednesday, February 26, on account of Mahashivratri. A total of 18 stock market holidays have been scheduled for 2025, with Mahashivratri being the first holiday of the year.

In March 2025, the market will observe two holidays, as per the holiday schedule released by exchanges Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The Indian stock market will remain closed on March 14 for Holi and on March 31 for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id).

Stock market holiday schedule for 2025 -

March 14 - Holi

March 31 - Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)

April 1 - Annual bank closing

April 10 - Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 14 - Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18 - Good Friday (Ramzan Id)

May 1 - Maharashtra Day

May 12 - Buddha Purnima

August 15 - Independence Day

August 27 - Ganesh Chaturthi

September 5 - Id-E-Milad

October 2 - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra

October 21 - Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)

October 22 - Diwali Balipratipada

November 5 - Prakash Gurpurb (Sri Guru Nanak Dev)

December 25 - Christmas

Stock market performance

Despite weak global market trends, Indian equities opened on a positive note on Tuesday, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 registering modest early gains. By 9:20 AM, the BSE Sensex had risen by 67 points (0.09 per cent) to 74,538, while the Nifty 50 edged up 7 points (0.03 per cent) to 22,559, supported by strong performances from ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and Zomato.

By the end of the session, the Nifty 50 slipped slightly by 0.03 per cent to close at 22,547, whereas the Sensex gained 0.20 per cent, finishing at 74,602. The rise, led by financial stocks, helped the index break its five-day losing streak.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:26 Feb 2025, 10:31 AM IST
