Stock market holidays in March 2026: NSE, BSE to remain closed on these days next month

Stock market holidays: Amid the looming threat of a US-Iran war, as Israel attacks Iran today, the Indian stock market is gearing up for a truncated trading week. Those who have any confusion regarding the Holi 2026 date are advised not to confuse it with the stock market holiday for Holi. According to the list of stock market holidays in March 2026, the Indian stock market will remain closed on 3rd March 2026 for Holi.

Stock market holidays in March 2026 In March 2026, trading on the NSE and BSE will remain closed for three days. In other words, there will be three stock market holidays in March 2026: 3 March 2026 for Holi, 26 March 2026 for Shri Ram Navami, and 31 March 2026 for Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

According to the list of stock market holidays 2026, trading in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment will remain suspended on 3rd March 2026. Trading in the Currency Derivatives Segments & NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments will also remain suspended on 3 March 2026. Likewise, trading in the above-mentioned segments will remain suspended on 26 March 2026 and 31 March 2026.

Trading the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will also remain suspended during the morning shift on Holi. However, it will resume trading in the evening shift, and traders will be able to execute buy or sell orders from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM on 3 March 2026. Likewise, trading in the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will remain suspended on 26 March 2026 and 31 March 2026, but it will remain open during the evening shift.

Stock market holidays 2026 Before Holi 2026, the Indian stock market observed trade holidays on two occasions: 15 January 25026 for the MCGM Election day and 26 January 2026 for the Republic Day celebration. So, Holi will be the third stock market holiday falling on 3rd March 2026.

In April, there will be two stock market holidays falling on 3rd April 2026 for Good Friday, and on 14th April 2026 for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Two stock market holidays are falling in May 2026: 1st May 2026 for Maharashtra Day, and 28 May 2026 for Bakri Id 2026. In June 2026, there will be just one stock market holiday falling on 26 June 2026 for Muharram. There will be no stock market holidays in July or August.

In September 2026, there will be just one stock market holiday on 14 September, for Ganesh Chaturthi. In October, there will be two stock market holidays: 2nd October 2026 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, and 20 October 2026 for Dussehra.

The remaining three of the 16 stock market holidays in 2026 are Diwali Balipratipada (10 November 2026), Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (24 November), and Christmas (25 December 2026).

Holi 2026 date The festival of Holi, which is also known as Rangawali Holi or Dhulandi, will be celebrated in March this year. Holi dates change every year and are determined by the Hindu calendar. This year, Holika Dahan will be observed on 3 March, with the auspicious muhurta from 6:22 PM to 8:50 PM. This implies that Holi will be celebrated on Wednesday, 4 March.

