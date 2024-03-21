NSE BSE Holiday: Indian equity markets are set to remain shut for multiple days towards the end of March due to festivals and holidays, apart from the regular weekend breaks. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will not conduct trading activities on March 25 on account of Holi, and March 29 for Good Friday.

Segments to Remain Closed

Across both these leading bourses, trading will be closed in the equity, equity derivatives and securities lending & borrowing (SLB) segments on those two dates. The currency derivatives segment will also remain shut on March 25 and 29, as per holiday calendars released by the exchanges.

Partial Holidays for Commodities

However, there will be partial trading holidays in the commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments. On Holi March 25, while the morning session will be closed from 9 AM to 5 PM, trading will be allowed in these segments during the evening session from 5 PM until midnight. But on Good Friday, March 29, the commodity and EGR segments will observe a complete holiday, remaining closed for the entire day.

Limited Trading Week

With two holidays falling in the same week, Indian stock markets will effectively be open only for three trading sessions during the period of March 25-29.

More Holidays in 2024

For the rest of 2024, Indian stock exchanges will have a total of 10 trading holidays, excluding the weekly market closures. The markets will remain shut for two days in April, with one holiday each in May, June, July, August, October, November and December.

Volatility Amid Concerns

The string of holidays comes at a time when Indian markets have been witnessing bouts of volatility amid concerns over economic growth, interest rates and corporate earnings. Market participants and traders will have to plan their strategies accordingly to minimise disruption and make the most of the limited trading opportunities in the final week of March.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!