Stock market holidays in March: NSE, BSE to remain closed on these two days next week
NSE BSE Holiday: March 25 on account of Holi, and March 29 for Good Friday. Across both these bourses, trading will be closed in the equity, equity derivatives and securities lending & borrowing segments on those two dates
NSE BSE Holiday: Indian equity markets are set to remain shut for multiple days towards the end of March due to festivals and holidays, apart from the regular weekend breaks. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will not conduct trading activities on March 25 on account of Holi, and March 29 for Good Friday.
