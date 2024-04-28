Stock market holidays in May 2024: NSE, BSE to remain closed on these days; check list here
The NSE and BSE will be closed on May 20 due to the general elections, specifically when all six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai are contested in the fifth phase of the seven-phase electoral process.
Both Indian stock exchanges Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for two days in the month of May 2024. Specifically, both exchanges will be closed on May 1 in observance of Maharashtra Day.
