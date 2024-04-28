Both Indian stock exchanges Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for two days in the month of May 2024. Specifically, both exchanges will be closed on May 1 in observance of Maharashtra Day.

The day, also referred to as Maharashtra Day, marks the establishment of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960, following the linguistic reorganization of Indian states.

In addition to May 1, the NSE and BSE will be closed on May 20 due to the general elections, specifically when all six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai are contested in the fifth phase of the seven-phase electoral process.

In Maharashtra, Lok Sabha elections are scheduled across five phases. The first two phases took place on April 19 and April 26, with the remaining seats set for voting on May 7, May 13, and May 20. Vote counting is slated for June 4. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commenced in India with 102 seats voting in the initial phase on April 19, recording a turnout of approximately 65.5%. Subsequently, in the second phase, another 88 seats underwent polling, with a voter turnout of 63%.

Here's a list of stock market holidays in 2024 -

May 1, 2024 - Maharashtra Day

May 20, 2024 - General Elections

June 17, 2024 - Bakrid

July 17, 2024 - Muharram

August 15, 2024 - Independence Day

October 2, 2024 - Gandhi Jayanti

November 1, 2024 - Diwali

November 15, 2024 - Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25, 2024 - Christmas

Stock Market Update

On Friday, April 26, the Indian stock market indices, namely the Sensex and the Nifty 50, halted their consecutive five-day streak of gains, influenced by mixed signals from the global market.

The Sensex commenced trading at 74,509.31, contrasting with its previous closing figure of 74,339.44. Throughout the trading session, it reached its peak at 74,515.91 and its nadir at 73,616.65. The composite of 30 shares concluded the day with a decline of 609 points, equivalent to 0.82%, settling at 73,730.16, with 24 stocks exhibiting losses.

The Nifty 50 commenced trading at 22,620.40, contrasting with its previous closing figure of 22,570.35. Throughout the day, it reached its peak at 22,620.40 and its nadir at 22,385.55. Ultimately, the index concluded the session at 22,419.95, marking a decline of 150 points or 0.67 percent from its previous close.

