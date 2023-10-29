Stock Market Holidays in November 2023: BSE, NSE to remain shut on these days. Full list here
The stock markets will remain shut for 10 days, including holidays and weekends in November 2023
The stock markets - BSE and NSE are scheduled to remain shut for a total of 10 days in November 2023. These 10 days include festivals and weekend offs on Saturday and Sunday.
– November 14 (Tuesday) on account of Diwali.
– November 27 (Monday) on account of Gurunanak Jayanti
Diwali Muhurat trading is set to be held on November 12, as per both websites. However, timings of the same are yet to be notified.
“The Exchange may alter / change any of the above holidays, for which a separate circular shall be issued in advance," the stock markets added.
November 4 (Saturday) and 5 (Sunday),
November 11 (Saturday) and 12 (Sunday - only Muhurat trading scheduled),
November 18 (Saturday) and 19 (Sunday),
November 25 (Saturday) and 26 (Sunday).
This year, 2023 has 15 listed stock market holidays. Here's a list:
Republic Day - January 26
Holi - 7 March
Ram Navami - March 30
Mahavir Jayanti - 4 April
Good Friday - 7 April
Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti - April 14
Maharashtra Day - 1 May
Id-ul-adha (Bakri Id) -June 28
Independence Day-August 15
Ganesh Chaturthi - September 19
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti - 2 October
Dasara - 24 October
Diwali - November 14
Gurunanak Jayanti - November 27
Christmas - December 25
There are also some holidays which are falling on either Saturday or Sunday, such as: Mahashivratri - February 18 (Saturday); Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan ID) - April 22 (Saturday); Moharram - July 29 (Saturday); and Diwali-Laxmi Pujan - November 12 (Sunday).
