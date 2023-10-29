Hello User
Stock Market Holidays in November 2023: BSE, NSE to remain shut on these days. Full list here

Stock Market Holidays in November 2023: BSE, NSE to remain shut on these days. Full list here

Jocelyn Fernandes

The stock markets will remain shut for 10 days, including holidays and weekends in November 2023

The BSE and NSE will remain closed for 10 days in November 2023

The stock markets - BSE and NSE are scheduled to remain shut for a total of 10 days in November 2023. These 10 days include festivals and weekend offs on Saturday and Sunday.

The stock markets will remain shut for the following holidays:

– November 14 (Tuesday) on account of Diwali.

– November 27 (Monday) on account of Gurunanak Jayanti

Diwali Muhurat trading is set to be held on November 12, as per both websites. However, timings of the same are yet to be notified.

“The Exchange may alter / change any of the above holidays, for which a separate circular shall be issued in advance," the stock markets added.

Weekends holiday list as follows:

November 4 (Saturday) and 5 (Sunday),

November 11 (Saturday) and 12 (Sunday - only Muhurat trading scheduled),

November 18 (Saturday) and 19 (Sunday),

November 25 (Saturday) and 26 (Sunday).

Stock Market holidays in 2023

This year, 2023 has 15 listed stock market holidays. Here's a list:

Republic Day - January 26

Holi - 7 March

Ram Navami - March 30

Mahavir Jayanti - 4 April

Good Friday - 7 April

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti - April 14

Maharashtra Day - 1 May

Id-ul-adha (Bakri Id) -June 28

Independence Day-August 15

Ganesh Chaturthi - September 19

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti - 2 October

Dasara - 24 October

Diwali - November 14

Gurunanak Jayanti - November 27

Christmas - December 25

There are also some holidays which are falling on either Saturday or Sunday, such as: Mahashivratri - February 18 (Saturday); Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan ID) - April 22 (Saturday); Moharram - July 29 (Saturday); and Diwali-Laxmi Pujan - November 12 (Sunday).

Updated: 29 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST
