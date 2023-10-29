The stock markets will remain shut for 10 days, including holidays and weekends in November 2023

The stock markets - BSE and NSE are scheduled to remain shut for a total of 10 days in November 2023. These 10 days include festivals and weekend offs on Saturday and Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock markets will remain shut for the following holidays: – November 14 (Tuesday) on account of Diwali.

– November 27 (Monday) on account of Gurunanak Jayanti {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Diwali Muhurat trading is set to be held on November 12, as per both websites. However, timings of the same are yet to be notified.

“The Exchange may alter / change any of the above holidays, for which a separate circular shall be issued in advance," the stock markets added.

Weekends holiday list as follows: November 4 (Saturday) and 5 (Sunday), {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

November 11 (Saturday) and 12 (Sunday - only Muhurat trading scheduled),

November 18 (Saturday) and 19 (Sunday),

November 25 (Saturday) and 26 (Sunday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock Market holidays in 2023 This year, 2023 has 15 listed stock market holidays. Here's a list:

Republic Day - January 26

Holi - 7 March {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ram Navami - March 30

Mahavir Jayanti - 4 April

Good Friday - 7 April {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti - April 14

Maharashtra Day - 1 May

Id-ul-adha (Bakri Id) -June 28 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Independence Day-August 15

Ganesh Chaturthi - September 19

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti - 2 October {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dasara - 24 October

Diwali - November 14

Gurunanak Jayanti - November 27 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Christmas - December 25

There are also some holidays which are falling on either Saturday or Sunday, such as: Mahashivratri - February 18 (Saturday); Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan ID) - April 22 (Saturday); Moharram - July 29 (Saturday); and Diwali-Laxmi Pujan - November 12 (Sunday).

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!